EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some El Paso High School students may be under a bit of anxiety after they found out that their SAT score sheets flew out of a UPS truck while driving down the road.

The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) said staff recovered all but 55 tests, and now the district is working with the College Board, which administers the SAT, to see what needs to be done. The incident effect students who took the Oct. 27 session of the test.

EPISD officials said counselors are providing students interested in taking the ACT with waivers to retake the exam at no cost.

KTSM 9 News spoke with students who found out their tests had been lost.

“Today, they called a meeting for the senior class and they kind of told us, ‘Hey, guys, the rumors are true. The SAT scores were compromised. They flew out of the UPS bus,'” said senior class vice president Santiago Gonzalez.

The Student Body President Zyenna Martinez is concerned about the personal information contained on the SATs.

“On the test score sheets, we have all of our information and identification on the score — our location where we live, our address, our date of birth, all of our information. And it stinks because our identity is out there right now. Some people could have picked up some flyers,” Martinez said.

El Paso High School senior Freddy Chavez captured video of the papers flying on Mesa Street last Friday, but he says at the time he had no idea they were SATs from his school.

Another student, junior Raina Porraz, also saw the SATs in the street while driving with her mom.

“She was like, ‘Oh they’re actually scantron bubbles cause you can see the little bubbles if you really looked,’ so I looked and I could see the bubbles and my mom, as a joke, was like they’re your PSAT scores because I had taken that the day before and then today I actually found out they were the SAT scores from our school,” Porraz said.