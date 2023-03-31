PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A legal team working with the man who sued Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort, reported they are considering options, including an appeal, following an eight-day trial where Jurors ruled against him.

Terry Sanderson, 76, sued Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming she caused a ski crash that allegedly lead to permanent brain damage that altered his personality. According to Paltrow, and jurors given the task of assigning blame, it was ruled that Sanderson was 100% at fault for the accident.

Jurors awarded Paltrow $1, in addition to her legal fees. This is the amount she sought in a countersuit against Sanderson. According to Sanderson’s team, they are considering several options post-trial, including a possible motion for a retrial.

Sanderson previously stated that suing a celebrity was a hassle, “The pain is trying to sue a celebrity, it’s very difficult I will tell everyone. You will be exposed.” And Sanderson’s legal team asked press members to not contact Sanderson.

“We are all exhausted and need a rest. Mr. Sanderson needs to rest today,” a press release stated.

However, it appears Sanderson may not be done with Paltrow. “As Mr. Sanderson’s attorneys, we are considering all options,” Robert B. Sykes, Sanderson’s attorney said. “This includes a possible Motion for a New Trial, an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court, and other legal options. These options will be thoroughly explored between the attorneys and Terry Sanderson at a later date.”