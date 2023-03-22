PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) —ABC4 is covering Day 2 of the trial where they are discussing the injuries a man allegedly received from being run over by Gwyneth Paltrow at Deer Valley Resort while skiing.

Gwyneth Paltrow was sued for allegedly slamming into a Utah resident, Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, while skiing at Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 26, 2016. Sanderson said he suffered a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries from the incident. The trial is happening in Park City, and Paltrow is present in the courtroom.

Sanderson accused her of skiing “out of control,” and hitting his back “knocking him down hard, knocking him out.” He is seeking 300,000 in damages.

However, Paltrow countersued accusing Sanderson of running into her, and using her celebrity status to get her to “pay him millions.” She is seeking the cost of her lawyer fees.

Third District Judge Kent R. Holmberg, with help of a jury, will decide the outcome of this case.

Day 1 of the trial was covered by ABC4 and included two witnesses’ testimonies regarding the incident. One witness, Craig Ramon, 50, an acquaintance of Sanderson, said he saw someone slam into Sanderson. He also stated he heard a ski instructor say, “Gwyneth Paltrow just took out your buddy.” However, Ramon later corrected his statement and stated that the ski instructor actually said, “Your buddy just took out Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Day 2 of the Gwyneth Paltrow Trial

March 22, 2023, 9 a.m.:

The trial begins with testimony from a Provo radiologist, Wendell Gibby, who studied the medical history of the man accusing Paltrow of causing permanent brain injuries in the 2016 collision. Paltrow’s attorneys cross-examine the doctor.

Before his testimony is heard, Paltrow’s attorneys included the following objections to the doctor’s testimony. They said that Gibby acknowledged that he did not review the 2009 MRI imaging taken of Sanderson’s brain. The Judge issued that any new opinions from Gibby on the 2009 MRI report will not be included.

Paltrow’s attorneys also said that Gibby also acknowledged his opinion about the cause of Sanderson’s persistent concussion is speculative, and the defense asked that he not speak on that opinion. The Judge said this will be addressed as the witness is questioned, and stopped if they find it speculative.

They also included that testimony containing information from the doctor’s trading of an fMRI scan of Sanderson’s brain sometime before the collision is met with the same scrutiny as the fMRI’s the day before. The Judge ruled that the fMRI may be allowed if he establishes liability for it first.

Paltrows Attorneys then brought up the concern of a new camera in the courtroom that pointed directly at Paltrow. They say said this is a violation of Holmberg’s decorum order, issued in February. They also said outside the courtroom, reported attempting to film Paltrow with “cameras in her face.” While decorum orders do not extend to the outside, Holmberg said he also believed it was a problem.

The judge then issued a recess for attorneys to speak to the witnesses regarding the fMRI, and to address the media coverage issues.

After the short recess, the Jury was invited into the courtroom.

March 22, 2023, 10 a.m.:

It starts with the Judge stating that any reporter aiming their camera at Paltrow’s face when a microphone is not being used, is against decorum and that the offending reporter will be asked to leave if they do.

Paltrow’s attorneys then object to a 3-dimensional head, with removable brain pieces, that was laid on their desk should not be used by the witness. They stated it was not included in the deposition, so it is an “untimely disclosure.” The Judge ruled that it was not disclosed in a timely manner, and cannot be used.

Gibby was called up to the stand to testify. Sanderson’s attorney asks Gibby about the fMRI, to which he describes the purpose of an fMRI. He also said that fMRI is used to compare traumatic brain injuries versus those who have normal brain function. The Judge found that the fMRI will be allowed to be discussed, as it fits the criteria for scientifically sound.

Gibby left the stand while the jury was ushered into the courtroom. He then took the stand again for his official expert testimony. He said he examined Sanderson’s medical records from before and after the skiing incident to give the court his opinion on whether or not Sanderson’s persistent concussion was caused by the incident.

In his testimony, he explained that an older person has a higher chance of suffering serious and lasting damage from a concussion. Sanderson was 69 at the time of the crash.

“[Sanderson] had been a very high-functioning, high-energy person, he was always, every day doing lots of things,” Gibby said. “But after his accident, he deteriorated abruptly.” Gibby also said that because of the injury, Sanderson’s relationships and friendships suffered because of the persistent concussion symptoms.

March 22, 2023, 11 a.m.:

Gibby said that in his review of Sanderson’s previous medical records, and the medical records immediately following the incident. Gibby found that Sanderson suffered a serious concussion due to the incident.

Sanderson’s Attorneys then reviewed some written reports of skiers who witnessed the immediate aftermath of the incident. The first few reports he used to clarify that an incident did happen. To which Gibby replied that the incident was not in question, it was proven to the courts that there was a crash, and both parties reported they were injured.

He then goes through the report of another skier that was written three weeks later about the incident. It states that a witness told them a woman struck Sanderson from behind. The same witness was examined yesterday and said he saw someone slam into Sanderson, but the ski instructor who allegedly witnessed the event said the opposite.

Sanderson was given a CT scan and received imaging of his broken ribs. Gibby said the accident warranted a concussion, as was also proven in the CT scan. According to Gibby, the written reports show that the concussion was serious. He said that Sanderson’s concussion and broken ribs were caused by his hitting the ground during the collision.

Gibby said that the force of injury would be more if he had someone striking him and forcing him to the ground. He said the combination of those things would increase his likelihood of injury.

He includes that the rib x-rays of Sanderson show that the injuries that occurred would come from a substantial amount of force, as Sanderson had normal bone density. When Sanderson’s attorneys brought up the exhibit of the x-rays, they had cropped out the injury. Judge ordered a brief recess to sort out the exhibit.

After a short recess, the court continued by showing the Court the updated exhibit of the x-rays of Sanderson’s ribs. Gibby then describes the fractured ribs and points out where the injury was.

“He had enough force to knock him unconscious, enough force to have persisting cranial symptoms that are documented on the record, and enough force to break four of the ribs on the right side of his chest,” Gibby said. “The rib fractures certainly corroborate that there was enough force to cause a head injury.”

March 22, 2023, 12 p.m.: