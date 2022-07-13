(ABC4) – National Ice Cream Day is July 17, and Salt & Straw is officially launching the first-of-its-kind culinary perfume, cited as the most innovative ice cream topping ever.

The perfume is an “edible fragrance,” which Salt & Straw is toting as a whole new way to experience ice cream, adding the missing sense of smell into the ice cream eating experience.

A press release from Salt & Straw asks, “Did you know ice cream has no scent?”

The “ingredients within might be fragrant,” but at such low temperatures, the chemicals that would normally make our olfactory sensors sing are essentially frozen in ice.

Salt & Straw partnered up with Imaginary Authors to drop their first ever ice cream topping, crafted for an “all-sensory” ice cream experience.

(Courtesy of Salt & Straw)

Here is a list of flavors that will be included in the line of edible perfume:

A Cloud of Cocoa – Flavor notes of Ecuadorian Chocolate, Malted Milkshake, and Japanese Whiskey

A Swoon of Citrus – Flavor notes of Key Lime Pie, Lychee, and Italian Lemon Grove

A Plume of Blossoms – Flavor notes of Jasmine, Honeysuckle, and Wild Country Garden

And lastly, a Culinary Perfume Flight, which includes a taste of all three flavors in a travel-size flight

The perfume can be sprayed on ice cream or worn on your body, and launches online and as a topping in shops on July 17. On the same day, customers can receive Salt & Straw’s Culinary Perfume as a free topping for their ice cream at all Salt & Straw scoop shops.

The brand is also running an online promo from July 14 to July 18, and customers who buy five pints of Salt & Straw ice cream online will receive a 6th “surprise pint” for free.

You can join the waitlist here.