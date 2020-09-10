Salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy closing shop: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The owner of eSalon in San Francisco is closing her doors after a controversy with Nancy Pelosi that got nationwide attention.

Owner Erica Kious told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that she’s received a lot of negative attention after surveillance footage was released of the Speaker of the House getting her hair done indoors… when the city wasn’t permitting it.

“I’m actually afraid to go back… It’s a little scary and sad,” Kious told Carlson on Wednesday.

TAKE A LOOK: Here are some of the reviews posted to eSalon’s Yelp page.

Pelosi gave a statement about the controversy, saying she was “clearly set up.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said that we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time and that we could set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for the setup,” she said at a press conference on September 2.

The salon owner denies that she set Pelosi up.

After residents of the Speaker’s home district heard of the incident, over a dozen women showed up outside her Pacific Heights mansion wearing curlers in protest. “What she has done is slap the face of not just a salon owner but every woman every man every person who’s unemployed in the state of California who has lost their jobs and lost their livelihoods many of whom are my friends,” one protester told KRON4’s Maureen Kelly.

