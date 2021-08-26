Salmonella outbreak spanning 17 states linked to Italian-style meats

Prosciutto, right, salami, center, and other meat imported from Italy are seen at a delicatessen in Arlington, Va., Monday, March 9, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(ABC4) – Three dozen people have reportedly been infected with Salmonella in the last few months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Italian-style meats have been blamed for the two strains causing the infections.

As of Tuesday, the CDC says a total of 36 people in 17 states have become infected with one of two Salmonella outbreak strains – Salmonella Typhimurium or Salmonella Infantis. The true number of sick people in the outbreak is likely much higher than the reported number, the CDC says, because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Between May 30 and July 27, 23 infected people have been reported in 14 states, including one in Utah, by the Salmonella Typhimurium strain. The youngest of those is 4-years-old while the oldest is 91. Nine of these individuals were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Thirteen sick people have been reported in seven states from May 9 to June 24 from the Salmonella Infantis strain. The CDC reports those infected range in age from 1 to 74-years-old. Three people in this group have been hospitalized but none have died.

Among both groups, a survey found many of those who were infected ate Italian-style meats like salami and prosciutto before becoming ill. The CDC says investigators are working to identify which Italian-style meat brands and products are making people sick. Until then, the CDC advises people at a higher risk for severe Salmonella illness to heat Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating.

The CDC says you should call your healthcare provider right away if you experience any of these severe symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not urinating (peeing) much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



For more information on Salmonella, visit the CDC.