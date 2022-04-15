(ABC4) – After NFL quarterback and seven-time Superbowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement in February, the memorabilia linked to his final days on the field were quickly becoming top collector’s items.

One such item, the football used by Brady during his last touchdown with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, became a hot commodity almost instantly.

The football was auctioned off by Lelands Auctions for a whopping $518,000, swept up by an unnamed buyer, according to Sports Illustrated.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game

In an unpredictable turn of events, Brady announced his retirement, a mere 24 hours after the football was auctioned off in March.

According to Sports Illustrated, the buyer has now asked Lelands to void the sale, expressing his great unhappiness at Brady’s unretirement decision.

Officials say the buyer never actually paid for the football since the sale ended and had only won it “in name” at this time. Sports Illustrated reports the deal has been officially terminated.

“At the time, it was an honest description,” says Jeffrey Lichtman, the buyer’s attorney. “Had they described it as his last one, as of now, there would have been little recourse. But the way they described it, it was definitive.”

At the time of Brady’s retirement, he ended his career on a statistical high note. Returning for his 23rd season in the NFL, the legendary quarterback’s future is yet to be written.