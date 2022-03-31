(ABC4) – The Sackler family name has long been under scrutiny for founding the company Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.

Amid the chaos of the Opioid crisis, many museums and institutions are removing the name from their walls and cutting ties with the family.

The most recent museum to cut ties is The British Museum. The Sackler family has donated to the museum over the last 30 years so some say this may cause a major economic loss for the museum, but also give it a public gain.

“As the Museum develops a new master plan to transform for the future, we feel this decision comes at a unique moment in the Museum’s evolution,” the Trustees of The Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation said in a statement.

This decision comes just months after the Serpentine Gallery in London and the Tate museums announced they would be removing the Sackler name from their walls as well.

Although this is a big step for the museums, some say it doesn’t erase the damage the Sackler Family has caused for millions of families who have lost loved ones due to opioid addiction.