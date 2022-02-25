UKRAINE (ABC4) – As Russian forces continue their attack raid on Ukraine, reports say Russian forces have launched an attack on an orphanage and kindergarten in Ukraine.

According to Newsweek, the orphanage is located in Okhtyrka, a small city in Ukraine’s Sumy province.

Casualties have been reported, some among them children, but no definite total is yet known. Severe injuries among victims have also been reported.

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is calling for an investigation into the reported attack.

“Today’s Russian attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute,” Kuleba said in a Twitter statement. “Together with the General Prosecutor’s Office we are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague. Responsibility is inevitable.”

The attack follows news of Russian forces have taken over the streets of Ukraine.

An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv on Friday, warning citizens to head for shelter immediately.

The BBC reports Ukraine’s ministry of defense are asking citizens to prepare Molotov cocktails to fight off invading Russian troops in Kyiv.