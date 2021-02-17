Rush Limbaugh, Conservative talk show host, dies at 70

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn (L) attend the State of the Union address with First Lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Rush Limbaugh, the Conservative talk show radio host and Republican party icon has died at the age of 70, according to reports.

ABC4 affiliate NewsNation says his wife, Kathryn, announced his passing on his radio show on Wednesday, saying he died earlier in the morning.

Just over a year ago, Limbaugh revealed he had been diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer.



Back in October, Limbaugh provided this somber update on his show: “You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are,” according to NewsNation.

Limbaugh was awarded the Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump during his most recent State of the Union address.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” first aired in 1988.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.