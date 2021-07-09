Runner attacked by grizzly bear in Idaho

This April 29, 2019 photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a grizzly bear and a cub along the Gibbon River in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wildlife officials say grizzly bear numbers are holding steady in the Northern Rockies as plans to hunt the animals in two states remain tied up in a legal dispute. (Frank van Manen/The United States Geological Survey via AP)

IDAHO (ABC4) – Another bear attack has been reported in a western state.

A person running near Island Park in Idaho was attacked Friday morning by a grizzly bear near a trail off of Stamp Meadow Road, according to East Idaho News.

The Maryland man was able to make it back to his cabin and called police. He reportedly received a couple of puncture wounds, but refused medical treatment, authorities tell East Idaho News.

He was, however, taken to the hospital later by his family.

Island Park, about 30 miles west of Yellowstone, is a roughly five-hour drive from Salt Lake City.

Earlier this week, a bear pulled a woman from her tent in Montana, killing her. According to the Associated Press, that grizzly bear was fatally shot by wildlife officials early Friday morning.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently warned the community that the current drought hitting western states may prompt animals – like bears – to visit neighborhoods in search of food and water.