BUFFALO, New York (ABC4) – Memorial Day Weekend was marathon weekend in Buffalo, New York, and the “Ruffalo” stampede rolled through downtown Buffalo.

The announcer for the Buffalo Marathon says she wants to celebrate local rescues and bring awareness to the millions of pets that end up in shelters nationwide.

The event allows the shelters to get some animals out and keep them active, as well as encourage people to consider adopting a shelter animal.

The families do a 1-K walk around the block, and each dog that participates gets a custom “Ruffalo” medal, a doggy bandana, a milk bone gift bag, a collapsible water bowl and custom poop bag holder.