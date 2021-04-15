Ruff job?: Busch wants to hire your dog to be a Chief Tasting Officer

(ABC4) – Think it’s time for your dog to get a job? Busch Beer has a new opening for man’s best friend.

Last year, Busch released its first-ever product made for pups – Busch Dog Brew.

The alcohol-free, bone broth brew gives you the chance to crack a cold one with your favorite canine companion. Busch says its first batch sold out in just 24-hours.

This year, Busch is looking to expand its Dog Brew, but its Senior Leadership Team needs a four-legged member with a discerning palate – a Chief Tasting Officer (CTO).

Busch says the CTO position comes with important responsibilities, like leading the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio, and an enviable salary – $20,000 and dog-friendly perks like healthcare (pet) coverage and company stock options (AKA free Busch Dog Brew made with pork bone broth).

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” says Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”

The CTO will be responsible for taste-testing, quality control, and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product and featured content creator on Busch’s social channels.

“In order to fetch this position, some qualifications include a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell, and while not required, proficiency in English would be remarkable,” Busch adds.

Is your pup qualified to be Busch Dog Brew’s Chief Tasting Officer?

To apply, post a picture of your dog on social media along with their qualifications and #BuschCTOcontest. For additional details on how to apply visit Busch.com/CTO and your dog could potentially win a $20,000 salary as the Busch Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer.