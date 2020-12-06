Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19 according to President Donald Trump.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Giuliani was positive for the virus. The president offered his support of Giuliani in the tweet.
Giuliani has been in charge of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits which claim voter fraud is present throughout the 2020 Presidential Election.
