WASHINGTON (ABC4) — Senator Mitt Romney and his bipartisan colleagues will announce information on two COVID-19 emergency relief bills on Monday, according to a press release.

The bills would provide up to $908 billion to assist American students, families, businesses, workers, and healthcare providers affected by the pandemic, the release says.

Senator Romney has been involved in negotiations regarding the final emergency relief bill before the end of the year, the release states. He has also sought aid for those affected by the pandemic, including those in rural communities and affected by unemployment.

