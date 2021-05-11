Romney signs letter asking Biden to appoint ‘watchdogs’

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mitt Romney joined a group of other bipartisan senators in urging President Joe Biden to fill vacancies in Inspector General positions.

Currently, there are 13 Inspector General vacancies, which must be presidentially appointed and confirmed by the senate. Persons in these roles are responsible for oversight and investigations on the proper use of taxpayer dollars and public safety risks. These are commonly referred to as “watchdog” roles.

“As the members of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, we have a duty to conduct oversight of executive branch agencies. Integral to that oversight is the work of inspectors general to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal programs,” the senators, including Romney, wrote in a letter to President Biden.

The group of senators that penned their names to this letter included Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Gary Peters (D-MI), Tom Carper (D-DE), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rand Paul (R-KY), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), James Lankford (R-OK), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Jon Ossoff (D-GA), in addition to Romney.

The full letter is attached below:

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

Romney has been embattled lately, being censured by some of his own party. The Weber County Republican Party voted to censure Romney on Saturday, following his comments on former President Donald Trump.

“We want him to be an effective senator, but we also want to send him a message that we did not appreciate you representing Utah by voting to convict our president, possibly losing us the White House, and possibly contributing to the loss of the senate,” wrote Bob McEntee, one of the sponsors of the censorship resolution.

Romney has been one of the few Republican senators to be publicly critical of many of Trump’s actions.