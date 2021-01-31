Romney, colleagues outline COVID-19 relief compromise, request meeting with president

WASHINGTON, D.C (ABC4) – A group of 10 Republican senators, including Senator Mitt Romney, write to President Joe Biden to propose an alternative COVID-19 relief proposal that they believe is capable of garnering bipartisan support, Sunday.

The group also hopes to meet with President Biden to discuss the proposal in detail.

The letter’s signatories include Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Rob Portman (R-OH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Todd Young (R-IN), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators write to the President. “Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support. We request the opportunity to meet with you to discuss our proposal in greater detail and how we can work together to meet the needs of the American people during this persistent pandemic.”

The senators plan to unveil the details of their proposal on Monday, February 1.

To read the full text of the letter click here.