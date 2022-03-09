UTAH (ABC4) – When snowstorms come around, deicing agents like road salts and brine are used to help keep streets and sidewalks open to the public. Some of these deicers, however, release sodium and chloride into the surrounding environment.

There are well-studied links between elevated sodium intake and some health issues, such as high blood pressure, but the effects of deicers on our drinking water are a bit less clear.

A study on the impacts of road deicing application on sodium and chloride concentrations in drinking water shows a clear link between deicers and elevated sodium levels in drinking water, with the study being done in the Philadelphia region, and levels surpassing the recommended limits.

The study adds a new element to research that has already been done on the harmful effects of deicers on freshwater aquatic animals.

The research, done on water from multiple suppliers in the region, found that sodium levels occasionally rose to 6.4 times the guideline of 20 milligrams per liter of water, the recommended amount by the EPA for adults who are restricted to 500 milligrams of sodium per day.

The study shows that even for adults with zero restrictions, they would reach up to nearly 20% of their sodium intake per day through tap water alone.

The findings suggest the need for water utilities to provide real-time information on sodium exposure risk, and show potential links between winter sodium peaks and increased risk of hypertension and heart problems.