(NEXSTAR) — More than 150 Rite Aid locations are expected to close after the Rite Aid Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

As part of the process, Rite Aid expected to close underperforming stores.

In court filings submitted Monday, the company disclosed the initial stores it will be closing.

It’s unclear when the Rite Aid stores are expected to close, but patients’ prescriptions are expected to be transferred to other pharmacies, the company told Insider.

Rite Aid did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment or additional information.

A list of stores set to close by state, according to court documents, is below:

California

5448 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles

5457 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles

5466 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey

5521 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

5571 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank

5585 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina

5593 13905 Amar Road, La Puente

5611 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

5635 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

5638 1670 Main Street, Ramona

5657 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

5661 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego

5730 25906 Newport Road, Menifee

5735 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point

5753 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

5757 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

5760 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana

5772 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura

5780 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard

5967 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino

5976 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

5979 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz

6001 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater

6045 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

6080 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

6213 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa

6288 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles

6318 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario

6333 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada

6717 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

6769 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey

Connecticut

10382 289 Greenwood Ave., Bethel

Delaware

11182 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Newark

11188 3209 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington

Idaho

5412 1600 North Main Street, Meridian

5417 5005 West Overland Road, Boise

Maryland

365 728 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton

374 5624 Baltimore National Pk, Baltimore

385 5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore

1859 7501 Ritchie Highway Glen, Burnie

3781 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Glen, Burnie

11208 5 Bel Air South Pky, Suite1347, Bel Air

Massachusetts

10092 80 East Main Street, Webster

Michigan

1524 924 West Main Street, Fremont

1527 507 N Lafayette Street, Greenville

1530 715 South Clinton Street, Grand Ledge

3880 15250 24 Mile Road, Macomb

4234 102 North Centerville Road, Sturgis

4300 47300 Pontiac Trail, Wixom

4318 35250 South Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Twp.

4321 51037 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township

4350 3100 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson

4366 9155 Telegraph Road, Taylor

4407 1243 U.S. 31 South, Manistee

4466 29447 Ford Road, Garden City

4504 2838 East Court Street, Flint

4526 1900 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit

4537 36485 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.

4548 25922 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills

4577 109 North Whittemore Street, St. Johns

4761 1124 North Ballenger Hwy., Flint

4770 2701 South Cedar Street, Lansing

New Hampshire

1070 420 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack

New Jersey

1796 4057 Asbury Ave Ste 8, Tinton Falls

1970 431 Haledon Avenue, Haledon

1977 35 Mill Road, Irvington

2521 1636 Route 38 Suite 49, Lumberton

3477 773 Hamilton Street, Somerset

4045 1434 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown

10415 3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford

10449 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua

10456 108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20, Mullica Hill

10505 2370 Route 33, Robbinsville

10514 1726 Route 37, East Toms River

10517 86 B Lacey Road, Whiting

New York

761 2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga

3958 2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn

4552 2 Whitney Avenue, Floral Park

4868 71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing

4981 3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown

10586 2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn

10619 3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside

10620 198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream

10626 836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore

10628 2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore

10633 901 Merrick Road, Copiague

10635 577 Larkfield Road, East Northport

10642 695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

10650 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford

10655 273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay

10657 397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue

10658 593 Old Town Rd., Port Jeff Station

10663 65 Route 111, Smithtown

10828 2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

10868 1567 Penfield Road, Rochester

Ohio

2390 3129 Lincoln Way, East Massillon

2629 120 South Main Street, New Carlisle

3084 146 Woodman Drive, Dayton

3117 2701 Market Street, Youngstown

3247 401 West North Street, Springfield

4767 230 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Oregon

5347 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland

Pennsylvania

213 2715 Parade Street, Erie

225 5612 N. Fifth Street, Philadelphia

443 350 Main Street, Pennsburg

553 4011 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

558 1441 Old York Road, Abington

803 300 Market Street, Johnstown

850 8716 New Falls Road, Levittown

852 11750 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia

857 169 West Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

1288 1315 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia

1685 801 Wyoming Avenue Ste 9, West Pittston

1704 657 Heacock Road, Yardley

1767 2801 W. Dauphin Street, Philadelphia

1854 1709 Liberty Street, Erie

1955 674 Route 196, Ste 14, Tobyhanna

2264 2722 West 9th Street, Chester

2442 950 East Baltimore Pike, Yeadon

2709 8235 Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia

3377 7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia

3457 136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia

3681 5440 Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia

4616 208 East Central Avenue, Titusville

7827 1080 S West End Blvd, Quakertown

10900 700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington

10901 351 Brighton Avenue, Rochester

10906 5235 Library Road, Bethel Park

10908 5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township

10943 2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh

10949 5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh

10967 6090 Route 30, Greensburg

10974 4830 William Penn Highway, Export

10991 1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle

11042 2178 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

11053 1628 South Fourth Street, Allentown

11134 2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia

11135 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia

11160 200 W. Ridge Avenue Ste 112, Conshohocken

12999 301 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

17783 7036 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg

Virginia

4706 833 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

11255 1458 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake

Washington

5201 601 South Grady Way, Ste. P, Renton

5204 3202 132nd Street, S.E., Mill Creek

5227 110 SW 148th Street, Burien

5231 10103 Evergreen Way, Everett

5280 8230 Martin Way, East Lacey

6521 22201 Meridian Avenue, E Graham

6908 9600 15th Ave SW, Seattle

6915 2518 196th St SW, Lynnwood

6920 3620 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

6927 11919 NN 8th Street, Bellevue

6952 7370 170th Ave NE, Redmond

The company is also planning to sell certain store leases, according to A&G Real Estate Partners. That includes stores in California (16), Maryland (4), Michigan (15), New Jersey (6), New York (14), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (12), Washington (6 Rite Aid, 3 Bartell Drugs).

Rite Aid has assured customers that it is not going out of business, and will continue to serve customers in-store and online.

“We recognize the important role we play in serving you and meeting your healthcare needs, so we want to make sure you understand what this means for you,” Jeffrey S. Stein, the newly appointed CEO of Rite Aid, wrote in a letter addressed to Rite Aid customers on Sunday.

Rite Aid’s return policy will remain the same, and the stores are expected to “generally” offer the same products and selections, according to an online FAQ page concerning the Chapter 11 filing.

The Rite Aid Corporation currently runs over 2,000 stores, mostly on the East and West Coasts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.