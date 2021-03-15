Reports: Two charged in assault of Capitol officer that died after Jan. 6 siege

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from his injuries suffered in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Nexstar)

(ABC4) – Two men have been charged with assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Washington Post and the Associated Press.

The Post reports 32-year-old Julian Khater of Pennsylvania and 39-year-old George Tanios of West Virginia, were arrested and are due in federal court on Monday.

Both are charged with nine counts, including assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray.

Investigators say they believe Sicknick’s death was caused by a fatal reaction to bear spray used during the riot. They initially believed Sicknick had been hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Officials say Sicknick collapsed later on and died at a hospital a day later. Capitol Police say they are awaiting toxicology results, according to the Associated Press.

