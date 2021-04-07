Reports: Pres. Biden to take executive action to combat gun violence

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about vaccinations, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(ABC4) – Multiple reports say President Joe Biden will take executive actions to combat gun violence in light of recent shootings across the nation.

Politico reports four people familiar with the plan say Pres. Biden will announce these plans as early as Thursday. In recent weeks, the U.S. has seen mass shootings in Colorado, Georgia, and California.

According to the Associated Press, Pres. Biden is expected to announce tighter restrictions requiring buyers of so-called “ghost guns” to undergo background checks. These firearms are homemade, often being assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine. They also often lack serial numbers used to trace them.

It is legal to build a gun at home or in a workshop, and AP reports there is no federal requirement for a background check.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a ban on ghost guns in late March.

When asked whether Pres. Biden will take action Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he will have “more to say” then.

Biden is also planning to name his nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a position that advocates say will be key to implementing the nation’s gun laws and addressing gun violence. The president will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland at the event.

During his presidential campaign, Biden embraced an expansive gun-control agenda, backing an assault weapons ban and buyback program that was once seen as highly controversial and won’t see action in a divided Congress.

On the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, Biden called on Congress to strengthen gun laws, including requiring background checks on all gun sales and banning assault weapons.

“This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue,” Biden said in late March. “It will save lives; American lives.”

The House recently passed two gun control bills to restrict purchases, but they will be a tough sell in the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.