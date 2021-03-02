Reports: 15 people dead after California crash

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Holtville, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (KYMA via AP)

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Cali. (ABC4) – Multiple people are reportedly dead after a crash on the U.S.-Mexico border in California.

ABC4 affiliate KTLA reports that a collision betweoccurred between a semi truck and an SUV shortly after 6 a.m. PST.

Authorities confirmed they responded to the “mass fatality incident.”

During a press conference, ABC4 affiliate KLAS says hospital officials confirmed 14 people died at the scene. One person is said to have died at a medical center.

It is believed 27 people were in the SUV when it struck the truck, which was full of gravel.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC4 on air and online for continuing coverage.