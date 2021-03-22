Report: Trump to create own social media platform

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(ABC4) – After being suspended from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms after the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, former President Donald Trump reportedly plans to launch his own platform in the coming months.

Reuters reports one of Trump’s senior advisers, Jason Miller, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump will re-enter the social media space with a new platform that would “completely redefine the game.”

In the hours following the Capitol riot, Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours after a series of disputed tweets he posted. Facebook also blocked Trump’s account for 24 hours, saying the decision came after assessing two policy violations against Trump’s page.

The next day Facebook blocked Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts “indefinitely” while Twitter permanently suspended his account later in the week.

In the week after the Capitol riot, Google moved to suspend Trump’s YouTube account for a minimum of seven days after it deemed his videos violated its policies.

Even the far right-friendly Parler received backlash after the riot – Google and Apple removed the app from its app stores and Amazon took it off its web hosting service.

Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms have been scrutinized recently for their decisions to block or suspend numerous accounts in the weeks since the Jan. 6 violence.