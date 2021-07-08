Report: Charges won’t be filed against Chad Daybell in death of wife’s former husband

Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A preliminary hearing continues to decide whether there is enough evidence to hold Daybell for trial. He and the children’s mother face charges related to the hiding of the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, although authorities have yet to say how the two died. (John Roark/Post Register via AP, POOL)

CHANDLER, Ariz. (ABC4) – Charges will not be filed against Chad Daybell in connection with the death of his wife’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Prosecutors in Arizona sent a letter to police in Chandler, Arizona, saying they will not pursue charges because there is “no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” according to East Idaho News.

In late June, Lori Vallow Daybell was indicted by an Arizona grand jury for conspiracy to commit murder against her former husband, Charles.

According to the indictment, on July 11, 2019, Lori allegedly conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder Charles. That month, Cox shot and killed Charles in Chandler. Police ruled it as self-defense.

In December 2019, Cox passed away in his Gilbert, Ariz., home of natural causes, according to an autopsy report.

An Idaho grand jury recently indicted Lori and Chad, her fifth husband, on murder charges for the deaths of Lori’s children – Tylee Ryan and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow – and Chad’s former wife, Tammy.

While Lori has been found unfit to stand trial, Chad is scheduled to appear in front of a jury in November. In early June, he entered not guilty pleas on the charges he faces.