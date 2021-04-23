Official: Caitlyn Jenner running for governor of California

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women’s March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. Jenner has been consulting privately with Republican advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4) – Caitlyn Jenner, the reality TV star and former Olympian, is running for governor of California.

A website for her campaign – found here – reads “I’m In!” and promotes “Caitlyn for California.” ABC4 affiliate KRON reports 71-year-old Jenner previously said that she loves California and has been here for over 45 years.

Axios reports some former Trump officials are on the Republican’s campaign team.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years,” Jenner says on her campaign site. “I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

According to KRON, Jenner’s campaign comes as the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom continues to grow.

Californians are divided on how the governor has handled the year-long pandemic, according to a poll in early March released by Inside California Politics’ six California Television Stations, along with Emerson College.

Recall campaign organizers say they have collected over 2 million signatures, surpassing the 1.5 million needed. KRON reports that the signatures still need to be verified, a process that should be completed by the end of April. The final tally of signatures may not be known until early July.

A recall election would likely happen in November.