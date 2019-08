PHILADELPHIA (KXAN) — WCAU-TV in Philadelphia is reporting at least four Philadelphia police officers were shot during an active shooting situation Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

An unidentified gunman continued to fire at dozens of police officers nearly 30 minutes after officers descended on the corner of 15th and Butler streets in the city’s Nicetown section.

