Reminder: Tax Day officially moved to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asks members of the media to practice social distancing as he departs a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. Mnuchin met with with Senate Republicans on an economic lifeline for Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4 News, Nexstar Wire modified) Traditionally April 15 is the deadline to file your federal and state taxes but on March 20 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the IRS had officially moved Tax Day to July 15.



The announcement gives extra time for individuals and businesses to file their taxes.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said.

The administration additionally announced that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.