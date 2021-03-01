Reese’s launches Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, minus the chocolate

HERSHEY, Pa. (ABC4) – Brace yourselves, peanut butter fans. National Peanut Butter Lovers Day is here, and the Reese’s brand is launching new Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, for a limited time only.

According to a release, it gets better – Reese’s is also bringing back the fan-favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for a double dose of peanut butter-flavored candy excitement.

On March 1, 2021, for the first time ever, in its more than 90-year history, the Reese’s brand is releasing the peanut buttery version of its iconic Peanut Butter Cups, without the chocolate.

Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup: Inside Look!

According to a recent release, the new flavor will be stuffed with the same beloved, Reese’s peanut butter inside and a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside.

The Reese’s brand heard fans raving about Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers during limited runs in 2019 and 2020.

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” shares Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s Brand Manager. “The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese’s Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that’s every peanut butter lover’s dream!”

Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be rolled out in standard, king-size, and miniatures nationwide beginning in early April 2021 for a limited time.