Receive federal benefits? Here’s when you can expect your stimulus payment

Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – If you receive Social Security or other federal benefits, and do not normally file a tax return, the IRS says you may start receiving your stimulus payment this weekend.

During the last three weeks, the IRS reports many federal beneficiaries who filed 2019 or 2020 returns, or used the Non-Filers tool last year, were issued stimulus payments, if they were eligible. This update applies to Social Security retirement, survivor or disability (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool.

The IRS began the multi-step process to review, validate, and test tens of millions of records to ensure eligibility and proper calculations of the stimulus payments, otherwise known as Economic Impact Payments.

“If no additional issues arise,” the IRS says it expects to finish the work and begin processing payment files at the end of the week.

Because most payments are to be disbursed electronically, either through direct deposit or existing Direct Express cards, the funds would be received on the official payment date of April 7.

The IRS’s Get My Payment tool is updated for eligible individuals once their payment is processed. For federal beneficiaries expecting their payments in April, the tool will not be updated until the weekend of April 3-4.

If you receive Veterans Affairs benefits, the IRS says a payment date has yet to be determined. Currently, the IRS estimates stimulus payments will be available to VA beneficiaries that do not regularly file tax returns to be disbursed by mid-April.

Most eligible recipients do not need to take any action to receive a stimulus payment. You can expect to receive this payment like you receive your regular benefits. Despite this, some federal benefit recipients may need to file a 2020 tax return – even if you do not usually file – to provide the IRS with the information it needs to send payments to any qualified dependent.

Some federal benefit recipients may have already received a stimulus payment. Those who file tax returns already started receiving their payments in early March along with other taxpayers.

Reasons why you might not have received your stimulus yet

There are a number of other reasons why you might not have received your stimulus payment yet.

You haven’t filed your taxes yet

If you haven’t filed your 2020 tax return yet, the IRS will use your 2019 tax return to determine your eligibility. In addition, if you did not use direct deposit with your refund, or did not get a refund last year, the IRS may not have bank account information for you.

You filed your taxes by paper

Filing your taxes by paper, rather than electronically, can take time. Because of this, they may not have been processed yet.

You moved or changed bank accounts

If you’ve done either of these, it could mean your payment is coming via the mail, and may take longer.

Your income changed

If your income went up in 2020 versus 2019, your eligibility may have changed under the American Rescue Plan.

You owe money, like child support

Owing money, like child support, can delay your stimulus payment.

By the end of March, most people should start seeing their payments, according to the IRS, or have an idea of what the status of their payment is.

You can check the status of your payment with the IRS’s ‘Get My Payment’ tool. For more information on the stimulus payments, and how to file your taxes if you didn’t get one, visit the IRS’s website.