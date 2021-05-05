Recall issued for Peloton treadmills after child death, multiple injuries

(ABC4) – A recall has been issued for two Peloton treadmills after a child died following a “tragic accident” with one of the pieces of equipment.

Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills are being voluntarily recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In March, Peloton CEO John Foley released a statement saying he “recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+ resulting in, unthinkably, a death.”

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Foley said at the time. He went on to encourage Peloton users to keep children and pets away from the company’s exercise equipment at all times and, when not using the Tread+, to remove the safety key and store it out of reach of kids.

In April, safety regulators warned people with children and pets to immediately stop using the Tread+, citing not only the child’s death, but the injuries of others.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that, at the time, it knew of 39 “incidents” with the treadmill, involving “multiple” or “dozens” of children, but it did not specify a number of children. It said the majority of the incidents resulted in injuries, including the one death.

Now, those that have purchased either the Tread+ or the Tread treadmills are advised to immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or another qualified remedy. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Peloton has stopped selling and distributing the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications.

According to the recall, more than 70 incidents of people or pets being injured by the Tread+ have been reported. If you don’t want a full refund for your Tread+, the recall says “Peloton is offering consumers who do not want a refund the option of moving the Tread+ free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access the treadmill, and is implementing software improvements to the product to automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorized access by assigning a 4-digit passcode that will be required to unlock the Tread+.”

Regulators say Peloton is currently working on a repair to be offered to Tread owners in the coming weeks. This model was sold only as part of a limited invitation-only release from about November 2020 to March 2021. If you own a Tread, you can also receive a full refund.

Foley released the following statement with the recall:

“The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”