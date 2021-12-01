RECALL ALERT: Wireless earphones, possible fire hazard

(ABC4) – DEWALT is recalling over 300,000 Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones due to possible burn and fire hazards.

The earphones, pictured above, have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds.

According to the recall, the wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use which can lead to burning and possible fire hazards. The recall includes D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104.

Consumers should immediately stop using the wireless earphones and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product and receive a free replacement.

E-filliate has received 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or use, including five reports of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries.

The recall states, Home Depot, Lowe’s, electronic stores, and hardware stores nationwide have sold the DEWALT earphones between December 2019 and July 2021.

Monday, Birds Eye recalled the 12-ounce package of Brocolli Tots due to possible rocks or metal fragments.