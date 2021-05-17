SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Parents, listen up.

Thousands of swing sets have been recalled due to a potential injury risk for your little ones.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Leisure Time Products has recalled about 9,000 units of its Backyard Discovery Big Brutus, Little Brutus, and Mini Brutus A-frame swing sets, reporting the attachment that connects the swing hanger to the top tube can fail and pose the risk of injury.

Leisure Time Products has received three reports of the attachment failing, which resulted in one side of the swing falling. No injuries have been reported.

The company sold the swing sets on Amazon, backyarddiscovery.com, Homedepot.com, Lowes.com, Wayfair.com, and other online retailers from May 2019 to January 2021.

The swing sets were sold for between $400 to $570, depending on the model.

Leisure Time Products has asked anyone who purchased the swing sets to immediately stop using them and contact the company for a free repair kit.

The company can be reached by phone at 800-856-4445 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, seven days a week, or online at www.backyarddiscovery.com.

For more information on the recall, click here.