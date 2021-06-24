(ABC4) – Over 25,000 units of essential oils have been recalled for posing a safety risk to children.

Dozens of varieties of Plant Guru Wintergreen and Birch essential oils, as well as essential oil blends Headache Relief and Deep Muscle in amber glass bottles, are affected by the recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the essential oils are being recalled because they fail to meet child-resistant packaging requirements. Without proper packaging, officials say the products pose a poisoning risk.

Affected sizes include 2 oz., 4 oz., 5 mL, 10 mL, and 30 mL. The Headache Relief Roll-On is in a 10 mL blue bottle.

BELOW: Photos of affected products

Story continues below

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you have one of these products, CPSC says you should stop using it immediately and contact Plant Guru for a full refund on the roll-on products and a free child-resistant replacement cap for the bottles.

All known purchasers are being contacted directly.

The products were sold online at PlantGuru.com, Amazon, and eBay from March 2018 to February 2021.

For more details on this recall, click here.