SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A nationwide recall for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms has been issued after the devices reportedly failed to alert consumers of a fire.

The recall involves Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.

The recalled alarms are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070. The model number can be found on the back of the alarms

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), only alarms with the the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the device are included in the recall.

The devices were sold at retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, and other home and hardware stores. The alarms were also sold online on Amazon, ShopKidde.com, and other sites from May 2019 through September 2020.

The CPSC advises anyone who purchased the recalled alarm to contact Kidde for a free alarm. They also suggest that consumers who purchased the recalled alarm continue using the it until a replacement alarm is installed.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the recalled alarms.

Consumers can contact Kidde at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. The company can also be contacted online here.