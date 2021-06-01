SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug, has recalled its “Chicken Street Taco Kit” due to undeclared ingredients, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The FDA says the kits have Chipotle Crema Sauce, which contain egg that was not declared on the label.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The kits were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids. The recalled kits have the UPC 41573-71252 and only applies to products purchased before May 25, 2021.

Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

Kroger officials said all recalled products were removed from the stores’ deli cases and relaunched on May 27, 2021 with the correct labels.

The products, which were distributed in Utah, were also distributed in stores under a variety of banner names in the following states:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

There have been no reports of illness or complaints surrounding the recalled products at the time of publishing this story.

Customers who have questions regarding the recall are asked to contact 1-800-KROGERS.