SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – About 5.4 million clothing steamers have been recalled after reports of the devices leaking and spraying hot water during use.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Joy/JM My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers could pose serious burn hazards if the devices leak or expel hot water.

The steamers were sold online at HSN.com, on the HSN television network, at stores nationwide, and at online retailers like Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 to December 2020.

Recalled My Little Steamer Deluxe

Recalled My Little Steamer Go Mini

The steamers were sold for between $10 and $30 individually and for between $20 and $50 in combination sets.

HSN says they have received 227 reports of water leaking or spraying from the steamers and 106 reports of burn injuires.

The CPSC advised anyone who purchased the recalled steamers to contact HSN for information on how to receive a refund.

In addition to the 5.4 million steamers sold in the U.S., about 14,000 units were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.