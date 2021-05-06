SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – CFMOTO has issued a recall of certain all-terrain vehicles due to a potential crash hazard.

The recall involves about 2,050 units of the 2021 CFORCE 800XC ATVs with 800cc 4-cycle engines.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the electronic power steering on the ATVs can malfunction, causing the rider to lose control and posing a potential crash hazard.

CFMOTO has received three reports of the electronic power steering failing on the ATVs, causing riders to lose control of the vehicle. Two injuries have been reported as a result of the issue.

The vehicles were sold nationwide at CFMOTO dealerships from September 2020 through April 2021.

The ATVs involved in the recall were sold in orange, blue, silver, and camouflage with the CFMOTO logo on the front grille. The model name of the vehicle is printed on each side of the vehicle chassis.

The CPSC advises consumers who have purchased the ATVs to stop using the vehicles and contact a CFMOTO to schedule a free repair. CFMOTO is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly.

CFMOTO can be contacted by phone at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online here.