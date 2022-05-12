(ABC4) – Caniacs, get ready to bring home an adorable token of a beloved fast-food franchise while also contributing to a good cause.

Popular fried chicken joint Raising Cane’s is turning 25 this year and celebrating the occasion with an adorable puppy — The 25th Birthday Plush Puppy.

The limited-edition collectible is available to fans now through June 5. The festive dog is seen wearing a celebratory party hat, a red t-shirt and is adorned with balloons.

(Courtesy of Raising Cane’s)

For puppies purchased in-store, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a local pet welfare charity. For online purchases, all proceeds will be donated to The Birthday Party Project.

The dog is priced at $8.99 plus tax and will be available while supplies last.

“Supporting our Communities at the local level has been a commitment since the early days of Cane’s,” said Todd Graves, Founder & Co-CEO of Raising Cane’s. “We raised over $650,000 for local pet welfare organizations during our holiday plush puppy campaign last year, and we want to continue to give back as Caniacs join us in celebrating our 25th birthday!”

The company says over 600 Raising Cane’s locations across the country will be selling the 25th Birthday Plush Puppy.

The company’s “Plush Puppy” program began in 2004 has donated over $850,000 to local no-kill pet welfare organizations and other animal welfare organizations.