(ABC4) – In Iowa, a parent is expressing outrage over what her child experienced in class.

The mom says her child witnessed a racist presentation at her middle school.

She says the entire social studies class sat through a student presentation that included statements such as, “There is a huge influx of Mexican rapists,” and “In the end, Mexicans are bad.”

The district says an investigation is underway, and that hate speech or threatening messages are not tolerated.