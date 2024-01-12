(WHTM) – The Quaker Oats Company announced Thursday that it is expanding its December recall of various granola bar and cereal products due to the risk of salmonella contamination.
The expanded recall now includes additional cereals, bars and snacks, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recalled products were sold nationwide as well as in Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.
According to the FDA, the affected products include:
|Product Description
|Size
|UPC
|“Best Before” Date Between:
|GRANOLA BARS
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple
|0.84 oz 6 Count
|030000571750
|Jan-11-24 and Sep-01-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry
|0.84 oz 6 Count
|030000571767
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack
|0.84 oz 48 Count
|030000572979
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor
|1.23 oz 12 Count
|030000315675
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|1.23 oz 5 Count
|030000312803
|1.23 oz 1 count
|030000000410
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor
|1.23 oz 1 Count
|030000000465
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|1.23 oz 5 Count
|030000312827
|Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs
|1.23 oz 10 Count
|030000575741
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|1.23 OZ 21 Count
|030000569085
|41.8 oz 34 Count
|030000576236
|1.23 oz 14 Count
|030000321362
|CEREAL BARS
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|030000572726 OR 030000574065
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-31-24
|2.11 oz 1 Count
|030000004111
|1.79 oz 12 Count
|030000572788
|0.84 oz 16 Count
|030000572764
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack
|0.84 oz 32 Count
|030000572849
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|030000574072 OR 030000572740
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
|2.11 oz 1 Count
|030000004128
|2.11 oz 12 Count
|030000572801
|Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars
|0.84 oz 8 Count
|030000576601
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|0.84 oz 16 Count
|030000576618
|CEREALS
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack
|12.6 oz 2 Pack
|030000577578
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate
|12.6 oz
|030000576922
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|12.6 oz 2 Pack
|030000578209
|Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry
|13.6 oz
|030000576939
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon
|14.5 oz
|030000061534
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|21 oz
|030000320730
|43.5 oz 3 Pack
|030000577707 OR 030000566497
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar
|14.5 oz
|030000064412
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|21 oz
|030000064030
|29 oz 2 Count
|030000440612
|43.5 oz 3 Pack
|030000566480
|Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut
|14.5 oz
|030000313282
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal
|10.3 oz
|030000573235
|Jan-11-24 H and Oct-1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date
|Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal
|11.2 oz
|030000578124
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
|19.3 oz
|030000578131
|Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal
|15.5 oz
|030000578186
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
|Gamesa Marias Cereal
|11.4 oz
|030000576946
|Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
|11.4 oz 2 Count
|030000577172 OR 030000577400
|CAP’N CRUNCH INSTANT OATMEAL
|Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal
|8.5 oz
|030000577103
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal
|8.5 oz
|030000577110
|Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
|GATORADE PROTEIN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARS
|Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate
|2.8 oz
|052000010121
|JAN 11 24 through APR 10 24
|2.8 oz 6 Count
|052000041132
|2.8 oz 12 Count
|052000010138
|SNACK MIX
|Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix)
|0.875 oz 104 Count
|028400672405
|JAN 11 24 through May 7 24
The FDA says consumers with any of the affected products should dispose of them.
For information or reimbursement, consumers can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday at 1-800-492-9322 or by going online to www.QuakerRecallUSA.com.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (possibly bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can cause more severe illnesses.