‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involvement

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Many of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 cited falsehoods about the election, and now some of them are hoping their gullibility helps them in court. Albert Watkins, the St. Louis attorney representing Chansley, the so-called QAnon shaman, likened the process to brainwashing, or falling into the clutches of a cult. Repeated exposure to falsehood and incendiary rhetoric, Watkins said, ultimately overwhelmed his client’s ability to discern reality. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(ABC4) – The horns-and-fur-wearing man, photographed shirtless in the U.S. Capitol, has pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 riot. Jacob Chansley, otherwise known as QAnon Shaman is one of many facing legal ramifications for their attendance at the riot.

Nexstar’s Alexandra Limon reports Chansley appeared in court Friday morning. The Arizona man was previously charged with civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding in addition to four other misdemeanor charges.

During the Friday appearance, Limon reports Chansley entered a guilty plea to the charge of obstructing a proceeding before Congress. Limon says when the judge asked Chansley if he is “in fact guilty,” the self-proclaimed QAnon Shaman responded, “Yes, your honor.”

Chansley has already served eight months. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November but his lawyers are asking for a pre-sentencing release, citing his mental health issues. Limon says the judge did not decide on pre-sentencing release Friday, but reports he will review it as quickly as he can. Chansley has been found competent to stand trial.

Earlier this year, Chansley issued an apology for his involvement with the Jan. 6 riot and expressed his disappointment with former President Donald Trump. According to the Associated Press, Chansley asked for patience for him and others who participated because they were “having a very difficult time piecing together all that happened to us, around us, and by us.”

“We are good people who care deeply about our country,” Chansley wrote. Chansley made headlines during his first few weeks in jail after he went on a hunger strike over non-organic food served.

Seven Utahns have been arrested for their involvement with the Jan. 6 attack: activist John Sullivan, former police officer Michael Hardin, Brady Knowlton, Willard Peart, Landon Copeland, Jacob Wiedrich, and Janet Buhler.