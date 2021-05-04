Pulse check: What are the chances of Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos?

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing the game winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — It took all of two questions after George Paton had drafted Pat Surtain II to be asked about Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re just going to focus on the draft right now,” he answered.

Of course he made that phone call, it’s his job. Ever since the reports of his unhappiness broke, appropriately timed, on the first day of the draft, pundits have forecast his departure from Green Bay.

At the Kentucky Derby last weekend, Rodgers expressed regret that this issue was playing out publicly. Yet reports with everything from him wanting the GM to be gone to retiring continue to swirl.

If Denver is indeed one of his preferred spots for a trade, Broncos Country would have to wait until after June 1 when the packers will save over $17M against the salary cap on Rodgers’ deal. Paton, who passed up two young quarterbacks in the draft, said he likes what he has already on the roster.

“We’re always looking,” he admitted. “We’ll see if there is someone who can upgrade what we have, but we like our two (QB’s). I like Teddy (Bridgewater) and Drew (Lock).”

The price for Rodgers, should he become available, would be prohibitive. But getting him would probably be the difference between being a playoff team or missing them for a sixth straight season.