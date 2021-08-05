Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Chad Daybell

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday, May 24, 2021, on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before Lori and Chad married. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – Idaho prosecutors have announced that they will seek the death penalty for Chad Daybell, East Idaho News reports.

The announcement comes after a grand jury recently indicted Lori and her fifth husband, Chad, on murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

A statement from the prosecutors obtained by East Idaho News says;

“Today we filed our Notice of Intention to seek the death penalty against Chad Daybell. Our process in making this determination was lengthy and comprehensive.

We conferred with those immediate family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, who have indicated a willingness to speak with us and allowed them an opportunity to provide their input if they wished to do so.

The ultimate decision to seek capital punishment rests with the State, and after completing the entire process, we determined that the nature and magnitude of these crimes warrant the possibility of the highest possible punishment.

This determination applies only to Chad Daybell.“

Chad will soon stand in front of the jury for his alleged involvement in killing his first wife and Lori’s two children. In early June, Chad entered not guilty pleas on the murder charges he faces.

In late May, Lori was found not competent to stand trial. She has also been indicted in the death of her former husband, Charles.