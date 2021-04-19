‘Prone to serious abuse’: Republicans push against earmarks lift

The U.S. Capitol building exterior is seen at sunset on March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – A letter was sent out to House leaders regarding the ban on earmarks, Monday afternoon.

On April 18, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) joined his colleagues, led by Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), in signing a letter pledging to oppose lifting the ban on earmarks.

“We, the undersigned, stand committed to the ban on earmarks. We will not vote to repeal it,” Twelve Senators sign. “We will not participate in an inherently wasteful spending practice that is prone to serious abuse.”

This letter comes into light after Democrats made pushes towards reviving earmarks back in March.

Earmarking is a practice where lawmakers can hold the power in direct federal spending toward a specific project or institution back home. Examples include building a new bridge, community library, or funding a university research program.

“Earmarks are rife with waste and abuse, and they open the door to excessive spending on unnecessary government projects,” Senator Romney tells ABC4 in a statement. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in this effort to preserve the ban on earmarks.”

Other signatories on the ban include Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Mike Braun (R-IN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Steve Daines (R-MT), Rick Scott (R-FL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rand Paul (R-KY).