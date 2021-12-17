Proctor & Gamble issue recall on Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essenses hair products

(ABC4) – Proctor & Gamble has issued a voluntary product recall to some Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless hair products.

The recall has been issued for aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless.

The company found traces of Benzene in the products and the recall comes weeks after the company issued a recall on Old Spice and Secret aerosol products.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening, officials say.

The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

Proctor & Gamble has begun a review of their entire portfolio of aerosol products, following the recent recalls.

In a statement, the company said:

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. We detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the consumers who use our products and the quality of the products we ship.“

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online, and retailers have been notified to remove the recalled products from shelves.

Reimbursement is also being issued for people who have purchased the products impacted by the recall.

Consumers should stop using and discard the affected aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products.

A list of recalled products can be found here.