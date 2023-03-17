SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced as the recipient of the Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize next month.

The Peace Prize comes from Morehouse College, a historically Black university located in Atlanta, Georgia. In a press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they stated that President Nelson would be receiving this award for his global efforts in “abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice against any group of God’s children” through nonviolent ways.

According to the press release, the following statement by President Nelson encompasses his message.

“Let us be clear,” President Nelson said. “We are brothers and sisters, each of us the child of a loving Father in Heaven. His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, invites all to come unto Him—’ black and white, bond and free, male and female,’ (2 Nephi 26:33). It behooves each of us to do whatever we can in our spheres of influence to preserve the dignity and respect every son and daughter of God deserves.”

Another action many considered influential in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was when President Nelson posted shortly after the death of George Floyd and called upon people to “abandon attitudes of prejudice against any of God’s children.”

The press release stated that the prize goes to someone who uses global leadership to affirm peace, justice, diversity, and pluralism. Accordingly, to honor these people, each prize recipient receives a medallion, a citation, the prismatic flame, and their oil portrait hung in the Hall of Honor.

President Nelson will be honored alongside Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Ira Helfand. Dr. Hefland is the recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize and co-president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and will be receiving the Gandhi-King-Ikeda Community Builder’s Prize.

While President Nelson will not be in attendance, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said they will be sending General Authorities to represent the church.

According to the press release, a major announcement will be made at this ceremony regarding future events the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will do together.