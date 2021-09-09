President Biden to visit three western states on Monday

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, on the August jobs report. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BOISE, Ida. (ABC4) – President Joe Biden will be visiting Utah’s northern and eastern neighbors on Monday.

ABC4 affiliate KDVR reports Biden will be in Boise on September 13. After his stop in Idaho, Biden will visit California and Colorado.

Biden will visit the National Interagency Fire Center, according to KDVR.

When he visits Sacramento, Pres. Biden will survey wildfire damage and participate in an event with California Governor Gavin Newsom. While in Denver, Pres. Biden will participate in a Build Back Better event.

President Biden recently surveyed cleanup following Hurricane Ida in the Northeast. He has yet to visit Utah but First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Salt Lake City earlier this year.