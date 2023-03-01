(ABC4) — President Biden posted about Women’s History Month on Wednesday, a holiday that has been officially celebrated since 1987.

“This Women’s History Month, let’s build on the legacy of the trailblazers and unsung heroines who have guided the course of history and continue to shape our future,” President Joseph Biden said in an Instagram post. “And let us strive to create a nation where every woman and girl knows her possibilities, knows no bounds in America.”

Biden posted this in his official proclamation of Women’s History Month, like countless presidents before him. He included in his proclamation that the full participation of women is a foundational tenet of democracy.

“Women–often women of color–have been on the frontlines, fighting for and securing equal rights and opportunity throughout our country’s history as abolitionists, civil rights leaders, suffragists, and labor activists. Women continue to lead as advocates for reproductive rights, champions of racial justice and LGBTQI+ equality.” President Joseph Biden

In his proclamation, he also stated that throughout history women have been community leaders, educators, doctors, scientists, childcare providers, and more.

“Women power our economy and lead our nation[…]They represent the very best of America,” Biden said.

However, Biden said in the proclamation, that although women have made significant progress, they continue to face systemic barriers. He said this includes disparities in economic security, health care, and caregiving responsibilities.

“Those who perform critical work, including those who care for our children and our families, are too often overlooked, underpaid, and undervalued,” he said.

Biden stated in the post that the US is the only nation in the world established upon the idea that all people are created equal. He said his administration is committed to upholding that idea and making its promise real for every American. In his proclamation, Biden said that he created the Gender Policy Council to advance gender equity and equality.

“We are working to reduce barriers so that women can access new jobs in sectors where they have been historically underrepresented.”

As part of his proclamation, he included that in order to continue to bring equal rights to women he strengthened and reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act, and signed the Respect for Marriage Act.

“My Administration will continue to defend reproductive freedom to ensure that all Americans-regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, or income – have the ability to make choices that are right for themselves and their families,” Biden said.

According to the National Women’s History Museum, President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation about Women’s History, declaring the Week of March 8, 1980, as “National Women’s History Week.”

“From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung, and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength, and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.” President Jimmy Carter

US Presidents followed in Carter’s legacy and proclaimed National Women’s History Week until 1987 when Congress passed Public Law 100-9 which designated March as Women’s History Month, NWHM reported. And since 1996, every US president has issued an annual proclamation designating the month of March as Women’s History Month.”