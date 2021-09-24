President Biden promises ‘consequences’ for border patrol agents’ treatment of Haitian migrants

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021. The United States said Saturday it would ramp up deportation flights for thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, as authorities scramble to alleviate a burgeoning crisis for President Joe Biden’s administration. (Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4)- On Friday, President Joe Biden took responsibility for the incident where horse riding border patrol agents were photographed rounding up and using their reins against Haitian migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border.

When asked by a reporter if he took responsibility for what happened, the president said he did while calling the incident “horrible.”

“It was horrible what you saw,” said the president,”to see people treated like they did, horses really running them over, people being strapped.”

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed from an encampment at a Texas border town on September 19.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the incident a “challenging and heartbreaking situation” while issuing a warning to migrants coming to the U.S. from the southern border.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” he said.

Biden issued an equally direct warning to those involved in the scuffle with the migrants.

“I promise you, those people will pay,” the president said, “There will be consequences.”

Biden went on to say that the incident “sends the wrong message around the world,” and here in the U.S.

“It’s simply not who we are,” he added.