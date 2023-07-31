SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — President Joe Biden will be visiting Utah next week, in addition to visits to Arizona and New Mexico.

The President is expected to discuss his administration’s efforts to combat climate change in response to the extreme heat across the region, according to AP News.

Additionally, he is expected to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, which, according to the White House, is the most significant climate legislation in the nation’s history.

Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022, offers funding, programs, and incentives to accelerate the transition into a clean energy economy, likely driving significant deployment of new clean electricity resources, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“[The bill is] not just about today, it’s about tomorrow. It’s about delivering progress and prosperity to American families,” President Biden said at the signing.

The Southwest’s heat wave is not stopping

July has been the hottest month ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. And, according to AP News, the Southwest’s all-month heat wave is showing no signs of stopping.

On Thursday, July 27, President Biden announced new actions to protect workers and communities from extreme heat.

The President is asking the Department of Labor to issue the first-ever Hazard Alert for heat, according to the White House. The DOL will reportedly “ramp up enforcement” to protect workers from extreme heat.

Additionally, the White House stated that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is investing up to $7 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to improve the nation’s weather forecasts.

The Department of the Interior is also investing $152 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand water storage and enhance climate resilience in several states, according to the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.